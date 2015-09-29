Sept 29 Guerbet SA :
* H1 current operating income: 30.1 million euros ($33.9
million), an increase of more than 52 pct
* H1 EBITDA of 46.6 million euros versus 32.3 million euros
a year ago
* H1 net income 20.5 million euros versus 12.7 million euros
a year ago
* Expected 2015 revenue of 445 million euros (+/- 2 pct)
excluding acquisition
* In 2015, sees further growth in its current operating
profitability rate, excluding acquisition-related costs, to 11
pct (+/-1 point) of revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)