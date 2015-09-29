Sept 29 Guerbet SA :

* H1 current operating income: 30.1 million euros ($33.9 million), an increase of more than 52 pct

* H1 EBITDA of 46.6 million euros versus 32.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income 20.5 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* Expected 2015 revenue of 445 million euros (+/- 2 pct) excluding acquisition

* In 2015, sees further growth in its current operating profitability rate, excluding acquisition-related costs, to 11 pct (+/-1 point) of revenue