Sept 29 Bonduelle SAS :

* FY 2014/2015 current operating profit 111.5 million euros ($125.6 million) versus 102.7 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 69.2 million euros versus 15.2 million euros year ago

* FY turnover 1.98 billion euros versus 1.92 billion euros year ago

* Intends to exceed in 2015-2016 current operating profitability recorded last FY at constant exchange rates

($1 = 0.8879 euros)