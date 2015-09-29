BRIEF-China Shun Ke Long says Wang Yanfen will resign as chief executive
* Wang Yanfen will resign as chief executive officer of company
Sept 29 Redan SA :
* Its unit TXM SA submitted prospectus for listing of its shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to Polish Financial Supervisor KNF (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group entered into a licensing agreement with kalms vending private limited