Brazil's Odebrecht taps VP Guidolin as new chief executive
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
Sept 29 Q-free ASA :
* Has been awarded an order for supply of Transportation Operations Technology Support Services and Maintenance of Open TMS ATMS system to Commonwealth of Virginia at a value of a minimum of 16 million Norwegian crowns ($1.9 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5012 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
MONTREAL, May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.