Sept 29 X5 Retail Group NV :

* Says it has signed a 24 billion rouble ($365.35 million)long-term unsecured loan facility agreement with VTB Bank with an interest rate set at the Central Bank of Russia's key rate plus an agreed margin.

* The loan facility has two tranches: 10 billion roubles maturing in 2.5 years, and 14 billion roubles maturing in 3 years;

* The facility will be used to make an early repayment of MosPrime-linked loans (including refinancing a 12.5 billion rouble loan from VTB Capital) and to finance the company's operations;

* The new loan will improve the quality of the company's debt portfolio by reducing the overall cost of debt due to a lower margin and lower volatility of the underlying key rate;

* The structure and duration of the company's debt will improve as the maturity period is extended until 2018, while the risk of interest expense growth will be mitigated as MosPrime-linked obligations are refinanced;

* The facility does not increase the company's total debt. ($1 = 65.6900 roubles)