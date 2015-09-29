Sept 29 Medica Pro Familia SA :

* Ewa Malgorzata Osterczuk sells her entire 10 percent stake in the company on Sept. 24

* Neuca Med Sp. z o. o., a unit of Neuca SA increases its stake in the company to 70.08 percent from 50.99 percent

* Neuca Med bought 7.02 pct stake in Medica Pro Familia from MBMB Sp. z o.o. and 12.08 pct stake via a number of transactions on the NewConnect market on Sept. 28 and 29.

* All the shares have been bought for 5 zloty ($1.3) each

