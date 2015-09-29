BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia Q1 pre-tax loss widens to EUR 1.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 29 Delta Plus Group SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share 5.0 million euros ($5.63 million) versus 3.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating income is 8.8 million euros compared to 6.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirms to target 2015 record sales
* Sees current operating income to grow over 2015
* Sees to keep 2015 BFR levels in line with 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1MYdyqj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Qtrly system wide sales grew 12.2% to 38.54 billion pesos compared with last year