Sept 29 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* H1 headline earnings up 25 pct to r1.469 billion

* H1 headline earnings per share up 25 pct to 1 271 cents

* Interim dividend per share up 52 pct to 375 cents

* Operating costs increased by 21 pct to r2.3 billion for six-month period

* Capital expenditure increased 112 pct to r307 million for six-month period ended August 2015