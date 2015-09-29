Sept 29 Elekta Ab

* Elekta states that Varian claims lack merit

* Elekta says will defend itself vigorously

* CEO does not foresee any material business impact as a result of these claims

* On June 16, 2015, William Beaumont Hospital and Elekta Ltd. filed a patent infringement suit against Varian Medical Systems, Inc

* Varian Medical Systems filed civil lawsuits and made a request that the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) initiate a patent infringement proceeding against Elekta on September 25, 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)