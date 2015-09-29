Sept 29 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd

* EPS and HEPS for 6 months ended 31 August 2015 are expected to be between 210 pct and 230 pct higher than those of previous corresponding period

* EPS are expected to be between 86.2 cents and 91.7 cents per share (2014: 27.8 cents per share)

* HEPS are expected to be between 87.1 cents and 92.7 cents per share (2014: 28.1 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: