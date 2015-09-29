Sept 29 Bowler Metcalf Ltd

* Further trading statement

* Earnings per share is expected to be between 278.5 and 293.2 cents per share, 280 pct to 300 pct higher compared to previous year

* EPS from continuing operations is expected to be between 81.3 and 94.8 cents per share, 20 pct to 40 pct higher compared to 67.71 cents per share in prior year