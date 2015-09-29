BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
Sept 29 Pandox AB :
* Divests hotel property in Antwerp for 16 million euros ($17.9 million)
* The buyer is hotel chain Van Der Valk from the Netherlands
* Will receive net proceeds of 13.6 million euros after deduction of deferred tax
* Transaction will close and property will be vacated on Dec. 1
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.