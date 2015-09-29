Sept 29 Pandox AB :

* Divests hotel property in Antwerp for 16 million euros ($17.9 million)

* The buyer is hotel chain Van Der Valk from the Netherlands

* Will receive net proceeds of 13.6 million euros after deduction of deferred tax

* Transaction will close and property will be vacated on Dec. 1

