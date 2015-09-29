BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
Sept 29 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* Q2 EBIT 24.7 million Danish crowns ($3.72 million) versus 20.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 24.3 million crowns versus 19.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 income from investing activities 26.1 million crowns versus 22.3 million crowns year ago
* Sees long term return on equity of 8-9 pct annually given its current asset allocation
* Decides to distribute an extraordinary dividend of 2,000 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6392 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.