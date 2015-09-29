Sept 29 Tate & Lyle Plc

* Judgment re litigation

* Announces that judgment was handed down today at commercial court in London in case brought by American Sugar Refining

* Claims totalling around 40 million stg in relation to its acquisition of Tate & Lyle's EU sugars business in September 2010 for a consideration of 211 million stg.

* In judgment, court has awarded damages of £18 million (eur 24.9 million) to ASR (with interest and costs to be determined in due course).

* Court found in favour of ASR on two elements of its claims, whilst rejecting all other aspects

* Impact of judgment will be reported as an exceptional item within discontinued operations.