BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
Sept 29 Tate & Lyle Plc
* Judgment re litigation
* Announces that judgment was handed down today at commercial court in London in case brought by American Sugar Refining
* Claims totalling around 40 million stg in relation to its acquisition of Tate & Lyle's EU sugars business in September 2010 for a consideration of 211 million stg.
* In judgment, court has awarded damages of £18 million (eur 24.9 million) to ASR (with interest and costs to be determined in due course).
* Court found in favour of ASR on two elements of its claims, whilst rejecting all other aspects
* Impact of judgment will be reported as an exceptional item within discontinued operations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.