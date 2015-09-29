Sept 29 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :

* Plans capital increase by issuing 2.84 million new shares at 13.60 Swiss francs ($14.00) per share with subscription rights in 4:1 ratio

* Expected net proceeds of about 36.8 million Swiss francs

* Intends to use net proceeds for acquisition of new real estate investments and for implementation of property strategies Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)