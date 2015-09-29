BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
Sept 29 AIKB Tatfondbank OJSC :
* Says Gelio-polis acquires 9.524 pct stake in company
* Says Ipotechnoe agentstvo Respubliki Tatarstan divests its 9.524 pct stake in company Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1KPS8Gk , bit.ly/1P3QpCu
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.