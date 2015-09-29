BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
Sept 29 African Bank Investments Ltd :
* Disposal of Stangen - interim court order
* Interim interdict was granted by High Court on Sept. 28 postponing creditors meet scheduled for Sept. 29 at which business rescue plan was to be tabled for approval
* Interim interdict ordering delivery by co of certain documents pertaining to company, Stangen and ABL to applicants
* Court order delays adoption of business rescue plan and disposal and as such, company is considering its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.