Sept 29 Alza Real Estate SA :

* To propose capital increase by 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) through issue of 3.1 million new shares at issue price 2.7 euro per share

* New shares to be subscribed for by Sotsen SL as compensation of credits

(Gdynia Newsroom)