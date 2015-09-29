BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
Sept 29 Alza Real Estate SA :
* To propose capital increase by 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) through issue of 3.1 million new shares at issue price 2.7 euro per share
* New shares to be subscribed for by Sotsen SL as compensation of credits
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.