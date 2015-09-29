British hospitals say hit by suspected national cyber attack
LONDON, May 12 British hospitals said they were forced to divert emergencies on Friday after a suspected national cyber attack.
Sept 29 Axelero Spa :
* H1 revenue 6.5 million euros ($7.32 million) versus 4.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 1.0 million euros versus 0.5 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Veritone Inc shares open at $15.64 in debut on Nasdaq versus IPO price of $15 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shravanth V)