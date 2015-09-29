Sept 29 Cybergun SA :

* Says a new pool of investors wants to enter its capital and guarantees 100 percent of a capital increase of 2.04 million euros ($2.30 million) with preferential subscription rights

* To issue shares with warrants attached at unit price of 0.33 euro per share

* Two warrants attached to each new share

* The first warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.33 euro per share; the second warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.40 euro per share