BRIEF-Centrale del Latte d'Italia Q1 pre-tax loss widens to EUR 1.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 29 Cybergun SA :
* Says a new pool of investors wants to enter its capital and guarantees 100 percent of a capital increase of 2.04 million euros ($2.30 million) with preferential subscription rights
* To issue shares with warrants attached at unit price of 0.33 euro per share
* Two warrants attached to each new share
* The first warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.33 euro per share; the second warrant gives the right to subscribe for a new share at 0.40 euro per share
* Qtrly system wide sales grew 12.2% to 38.54 billion pesos compared with last year