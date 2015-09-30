PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 30 Beneteau SA :
* Reports Q4 consolidated revenues of 273.8 million euros ($308.13 million), up 14.6 percent like for like
* Full year consolidated revenues are 969.8 million euros, up 7.6 percent like for like
* Says full-year forecasts is confirmed Source text: bit.ly/1MFfwJb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GROVE CITY, Penn., May 12 At a General Electric Co factory in this rural town, Keith Spahn, 60, used to take measurements of parts from railroad locomotives that are in for repair by hand.