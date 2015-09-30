RPT-BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Sept 30 Napatech A/S :
* Announces new global distribution partner
* Says Arrow Electronics will market and distribute a range of Napatech products through their commercial web portal
* Entered into an agreement with schibsted asa regarding its joint ventures within online classifieds