Sept 30 Entertainment One Ltd

* Entered into a agreement to acquire 70 per cent of Astley Baker Davies for 140 mln stg

* Deal funded through net proceeds of a fully underwritten 4 for 9 rights issue for about 200 mln stg

* Anticipates that earnings performance in first half of financial year will be in line with management expectations

* Outlook for underlying earnings for full year continues to be in line with management expectations