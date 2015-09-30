Sept 30 Cdr Advance Capital SpA :

* To issue "CdR Advance Capital 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 6%" convertible bonds for total value of 4.95 million euros ($5.56 million)

* To issue up to 4.5 million B category shares at a price of 0.0089 euro per share

* Shares to be offered to at a 2:1 ratio only to holders of B category shares if conversion of bonds is exercised and only to maintain 2:1 ratio between A category and B category shares