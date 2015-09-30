Sept 30 Datatec Ltd

* Imposition of capital controls at end of 2014 in angola and devaluation of Angolan Kwanza resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $8.9 million in H1 FY16 at Westcon

* Management has instituted a series of actions to control exposure and reduce further losses

* EPS and HEPS for H1 FY16 will be approximately 12.0 US cents, 25% lower than 16.0 US cents reported for H1 FY15

* underlying earnings per share for H1 fy16 will be approximately 15.0 US cents