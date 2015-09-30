BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Datatec Ltd
* Imposition of capital controls at end of 2014 in angola and devaluation of Angolan Kwanza resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $8.9 million in H1 FY16 at Westcon
* Management has instituted a series of actions to control exposure and reduce further losses
* EPS and HEPS for H1 FY16 will be approximately 12.0 US cents, 25% lower than 16.0 US cents reported for H1 FY15
* underlying earnings per share for H1 fy16 will be approximately 15.0 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Updates share move in paragraph 2, adds Netmarble and regulator no comment on length of the ban in paragraph 5)