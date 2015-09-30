BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* To collaborate with the Polish government and local authorities to extend ultra-broadband access to up to eight million people in the east of the country
* Project involves deployment of the company's IP/MPLS and agile optical networking technology
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Updates share move in paragraph 2, adds Netmarble and regulator no comment on length of the ban in paragraph 5)