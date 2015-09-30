BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 SMT SA :
* Signed an agreement on Sept. 29 to sell 999,999 series A shares of its unit Codemedia SA to Versalis Equity SA for the maximum of 11.6 million zlotys ($3.1 million)
* Codemedia will acquire 808,238 of its own shares from company, within 30 days from signing the agreement, to retire them in exchange for 6.1 million zlotys
* The maximum value of the deal is estimated at 17.7 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
