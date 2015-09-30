BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Expert System SpA :
* Enters partnership with WebResults, a company specialized in Salesforce projects, services and applications to support sales to deliver a free connector to integrate a Salesforce org with the semantic analysis platform 'Cogito' by Expert System
Source text: bit.ly/1O7cT6i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Updates share move in paragraph 2, adds Netmarble and regulator no comment on length of the ban in paragraph 5)