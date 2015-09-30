BRIEF-CPU Softwarehouse FY consolidated earnings at around 76,000 euros
* CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS IN THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO AROUND 76,000 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 3,000 EUROS)
Sept 30 Financial Reporting Council:
* Findings of frc in respect of accounts of Blur Group Plc for year ended 31 December 2013
* Principal issues raised were whether company was principal or agent in relation to outsourcing services it provided
* Committee notes evidence provided by Blur Group directors to support their judgement that they are generally acting as principal rather than agent
* Committee also welcomes actions taken by Blur Group directors as reported in 2015 interim accounts
* War chest of $4.4 bln for acquisitions-company (Updates share move in paragraph 2, adds Netmarble and regulator no comment on length of the ban in paragraph 5)