Sept 30 Senivita Sozial Gemeinnuetzige GmbH :

* H1 revenues up by 6.4 percent to 15.5 million euros (2014: 14.6 million euro)

* Sees FY 2015 clearly positive result again

* H1 EBIT up from -194,000 euros in previous year to 68,000 euros ($76,221)