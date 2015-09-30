China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 30 Senivita Sozial Gemeinnuetzige GmbH :
* H1 revenues up by 6.4 percent to 15.5 million euros (2014: 14.6 million euro)
* Sees FY 2015 clearly positive result again
* H1 EBIT up from -194,000 euros in previous year to 68,000 euros ($76,221) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won