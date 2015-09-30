China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 30 William Demant Holding A/S :
* Says has filed a simplified, mandatory draft public offer with French Financial Markets Authority regarding remaining 46.1 percent of share capital in Audika Group Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
* Says its unit Woori Edu will sell consulting business for 3.1 billion won