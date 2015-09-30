PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 30 Galenica AG :
* Sucroferric oxyhydroxide receives approval by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis under the name "P-Tol"
* Kissei Pharmaceutical said new drug application for "P-Tol chewable tablets 250mg" and "P-Tol chewable tablets 500mg" for treatment of hyperphosphatemia approved by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan Source text - bit.ly/1JBzsYU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GROVE CITY, Penn., May 12 At a General Electric Co factory in this rural town, Keith Spahn, 60, used to take measurements of parts from railroad locomotives that are in for repair by hand.