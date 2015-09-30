UPDATE 1-China H7N9 bird flu death toll fell to 24 in April - health authority
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
Sept 30 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Net loss increased to 2.7 million Swiss francs ($2.78 million) in first half of 2015 from 1.0 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.6 million francs at June 30, compared to 2.1 million francs at end of 2014
* Research & development expenses increased to 0.9 million francs in first half of 2015 compared to 0.3 million francs in first half of 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1VqJO4J Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.086 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.3 new shares/share to shareholders of record on May 18