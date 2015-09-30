PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 30 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Supreme court of Spain rejected cassation appeal motion by Ryanair against online travel agency Rumbo, a Spanish subsidiary of the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.