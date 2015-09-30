Sept 30 4 SC AG :
* Receives funding from Eurostars programme for further research of its anti-cancer agents
with an epigenetic mode of action
* Receipt of a grant from German Federal Ministry of Education and Research of up to 450,000
euros ($505,980.00) as part of Eurostars programme
* Three-Year research programme in cooperation with two other European epigenetics companies
funded
* To use funds for additional preclinical research on its clinical epigenetic agents
resminostat and 4sc-202, investigating aspects such as immunomodulator potential
