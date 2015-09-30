UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
Sept 30 Darty Plc :
* Announcement of approach from Groupe Fnac SA in relation to an offer for Darty Plc
* Received a proposal from Groupe Fnac SA regarding an all-share offer of 1 FNAC share for every 39 Darty shares held
* Proposal currently values Darty at 101 pence per share based on closing prices on Sept. 29, 2015
* In addition, Darty shareholders would be entitled to retain final dividend of 2.625 cents to those shareholders on record as at Oct. 23
* Board has considered proposal and concluded it should further explore benefits of a potential combination with FNAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 12 China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicised, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.