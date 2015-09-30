UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
Sept 30 Groupe Fnac SA :
* Announces potential acquisition of Darty PLC
* Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of directors of Darty PLC regarding a potential acquisition of Darty
* Possible offer, made on Sept. 28, consists of an all-share acquisition of 100 pct of Darty's issued and to be issued share capital
* Fnac's proposal would entitle each Darty shareholder to receive 1 Fnac share for every 39 Darty shares held
* This values each darty share at 101 pence and values existing issued share capital of Darty at 533 million British Pound ($808.13 million)
* Darty shareholders would be entitled to retain final dividend of 2.625 cents payable on Nov. 13
BEIJING, May 12 China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicised, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.