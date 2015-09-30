UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
Sept 30 Texapret SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 25,290 euros versus 13,636 euros ($15,309.14) year ago
* Net loss at 0.84 million euros versus 0.58 million euros year ago
* EBITDA loss at 46,632 euros versus 140,370 euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 230,182 euros versus 35,628 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1O73Wdl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
BEIJING, May 12 China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicised, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.