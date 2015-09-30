Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
ZURICH, May 12 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
Sept 30 Uniwheels AG :
* Will deliver premium wheels to Jaguar F-Pace, new Jaguar model in performance SUV category Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 12 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
BEIJING, May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.