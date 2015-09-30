Sept 30 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Has decided to increase the share capital from 50,000,000 euros ($56.1 million) by up to 55,000,000 euros by issuing up to 2,500,000 new bearer ordinary shares

* Subscription and offer price range will be set between 17.12 euros and 23.16 euros per new share

* Subscription period begins Oct. 19 and is expected to finish Nov. 2