Sept 30 Tieto Oyj

* To divest its Lean System business in Finland

* Agreed to sell its Lean System business to Palvelurahasto I Ky, a private equity fund managed by Finnish Korona Invest and management

* Business operations of Lean System business will be transferred to new owner in beginning of October

* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction Source text: bit.ly/1QKOAbO

