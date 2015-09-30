BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Verbicom SA :
* Says its offer of 3.5 million zlotys ($921,877) in consortium is selected as preferred
* To supply and implement e-mail services for a system run by Marshal Office in Torun, Poland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7966 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18