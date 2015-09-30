BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Commcenter SA :
* H1 revenue 26.7 million euros ($29.81 million) versus 27.8 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 20,000 euros versus loss 223,000 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1jyC70A
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18