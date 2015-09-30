Sept 30 Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Sale of Dairy Crest's dairies operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group LLP remains on track to complete in 2015

* Deadline of Oct. 19 for final decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority remains unchanged

* Continues to anticipate that sale will complete before end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)