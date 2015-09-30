BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech cuts size of private placement to 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
Sept 30 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Sale of Dairy Crest's dairies operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group LLP remains on track to complete in 2015
* Deadline of Oct. 19 for final decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority remains unchanged
* Continues to anticipate that sale will complete before end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows