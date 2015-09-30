BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Digicore Holdings Ltd
* FY profit before tax for group increased to R86,7 million compared to R8,6 million in prior period
* Gross profit margin increased from 63,5% to 69%
* We are on track and continue with our growth phase. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18