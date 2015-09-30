BRIEF-Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech cuts size of private placement to 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts size of shares private placement to 2.2 billion yuan from 3.6 billion yuan, to fund two hospital projects
Sept 30 Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits :
* H1 EBITDA 1.8 million euros ($2.01 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss of 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share of 3.2 million euros versus loss of 9.6 million euros year ago
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows