BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Matica Technologies AG :
* Places new shares in course of rights offering
* Subscription rights for a total of 61,182 new no-par bearer shares of company at a subscription price of 2.23 euros ($2.49) per share have been exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18