Sept 30 Xilam Animation SA :

* H1 revenue 3.8 million euros ($4.25 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net income of 0.5 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating income 0.6 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 revenue should be 10-15 pct lower than in 2014

* FY 2015 revenue should be 10-15 pct lower than in 2014

* FY 2015 operating income should be lower than in 2014