BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 Xilam Animation SA :
* H1 revenue 3.8 million euros ($4.25 million) versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net income of 0.5 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating income 0.6 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 revenue should be 10-15 pct lower than in 2014
* FY 2015 operating income should be lower than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18