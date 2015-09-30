BRIEF-Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
Sept 30 Adthink Media SA :
* H1 net loss from consolidated companies 2.0 million euros ($2.23 million) versus loss of 1.8 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.8 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GhyYa9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19