BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 30 ADL Partner SA :
* H1 operating income 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 0.8 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago
* Says 2015 results will be lower than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Gospell Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Chunbao as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/FDSEig Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18